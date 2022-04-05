Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gadsden County in Big Bend Florida Southwestern Leon County in Big Bend Florida Northeastern Liberty County in Big Bend Florida * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 910 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Midway, Havana, Tallahassee, Greensboro, Gretna, Wetumpka, Sawdust, Bloxham, Juniper, Lowry, Douglas City, Lake Talquin, Hosford, Fort Braden, Santa Clara, Hardaway, Quincy Airport, Mount Pleasant and Sycamore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
