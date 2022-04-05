ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued...

alerts.weather.gov

