ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police investigate pair of smash-and-grab burglaries downtown

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Police are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab burglaries downtown. According to police, two unidentified offenders used what appeared to be a mallet to break a...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- Cook County prosecutors say a burglary crew is likely behind 200 smash-and-grab thefts in the Chicago area. Although the group has targeted a variety of businesses - bodegas, liquor stores and high-end clothing retailers - their methods remained the same: They smashed glass windows or doors with bricks and stole valuables from inside.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Security Guards#West Side#Macy#Lenscrafters
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Father and son arrested after police found drugs in McDonald’s soda

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy