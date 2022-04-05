Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 23:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Colquitt; Tift; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1105 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Doerun, or 10 miles north of Moultrie, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Norman Park around 1130 PM EDT. Omega around 1145 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Minton, Sigsbee, Cool Spring, Scooterville, Anderson City, Crosland, New Elm and Schley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO