Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT/645 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...GULF...SOUTHEASTERN BAY AND CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WESTERN GADSDEN AND WESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...DECATUR AND EASTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA At 714 AM EDT/614 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 8 miles south of Tyndall Air Force Base, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Bainbridge, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Stonemill Creek, Chattahoochee, Greensboro, Tyndall Air Force Base, West Bainbridge, Orange, Wewahitchka, Sneads, Gretna, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Altha, Iron City, Climax, Brinson and Rock Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
