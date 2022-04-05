ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ally Lynn dishes on Kanye West cancelling Coachella shows

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Kanye West was a no-show at the 2022 Grammys Sunday night after being barred from performing at the awards show. Ye won two trophies, Best Rap Song for “Jail” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” and was nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Donda,” but opted to skip out on music’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
Kanye West’s latest antics have prompted critics to call on Coachella to drop the rapper as one of the music festival’s 2022 headliners. Under the alias “Kim Pete,” a netizen launched a Change.org petition Wednesday saying organizers “should be ashamed of themselves” for giving West “any more of a platform” to spew hate toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Kanye West was spotted on Monday speaking with what appeared to be members of his team. The appearance marks the first since he dropped out of the Coachella music festival. Kanye West may be dropping out of major events like the Grammys and this year’s Coachella, but he still seems to be staying busy! The “Jail” rapper (who just won a best rap song gramophone for that track!) was spotted out in Beverly Hills Monday wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and black jeans, also sporting his signature Balenciaga croc boots. In other photos, the rapper appeared to be congregating with members of his team at a construction site, so although he’s cutting himself out of major events, he may just be continuing to plan some events of his own!
Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella as he seeks treatment following his online tirades against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Page Six can confirm. Sources tell us the billionaire rapper — now known as Ye — has dropped out of the lineup for the California festival, which takes place over two weekends in Indio. It was planned he would be joined onstage by Travis Scott, but we’re told neither will appear. Rumors in the music business are swirling that The Weeknd may replace Kanye as the headliner. A source told us, “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting...
He has won several Billboard Gospel Artist of the Year awards and Jesus is King was an album that took over Christian music in 2019, but Kanye West's recent troubles have caused some of his spiritual peers to come forward. West has been an undeniable force in music for decades and is a billionaire mogul with an unmatched resumé, but he has often found himself at the center of controversy over his remarks. We've all seen the response to his comments in regards to his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but as West goes in on people like D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah, and even Kid Cudi, some have been concerned.
Kanye West’s recent post on Instagram about his daughter, and how much he is allowed to see her, sparked a response from Kim Kardashian. Kanye West has taken to Instagram again today to air out some family issues. This time, in regards to North’s backpack. The Chicago artist posted a picture of his daughter’s backpack which had three pins on it. The pin on the left was of her mother, Kim; the pin on the right was of her father, Kanye; and the pin in the middle is an alien, which is unclear in who it represents.
Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
