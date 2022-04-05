Ally Lynn dishes on Kanye West cancelling Coachella shows

Kanye West’s recent post on Instagram about his daughter, and how much he is allowed to see her, sparked a response from Kim Kardashian. Kanye West has taken to Instagram again today to air out some family issues. This time, in regards to North’s backpack. The Chicago artist posted a picture of his daughter’s backpack which had three pins on it. The pin on the left was of her mother, Kim; the pin on the right was of her father, Kanye; and the pin in the middle is an alien, which is unclear in who it represents.
