Ally Lynn dishes on Kanye West cancelling Coachella shows

Kanye West was spotted on Monday speaking with what appeared to be members of his team. The appearance marks the first since he dropped out of the Coachella music festival. Kanye West may be dropping out of major events like the Grammys and this year’s Coachella, but he still seems to be staying busy! The “Jail” rapper (who just won a best rap song gramophone for that track!) was spotted out in Beverly Hills Monday wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt over a black t-shirt and black jeans, also sporting his signature Balenciaga croc boots. In other photos, the rapper appeared to be congregating with members of his team at a construction site, so although he’s cutting himself out of major events, he may just be continuing to plan some events of his own!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO