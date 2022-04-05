Reginae Carter on co-hosting Allblk's weekly series 'Social Society'

On the First Monday in May, the Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The annual event will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Every year, the glitzy affair—which provides the Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding—welcomes a red carpet full of A-list actors, singers, designers, and models. At this year’s event, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host as the evening’s official co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will continue their roles as the event’s honorary co-chairs.
