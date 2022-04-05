ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reginae Carter on co-hosting Allblk's weekly series 'Social Society'

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAllblk's 'Social Society' is back for a second season with...

www.fox5atlanta.com

tvinsider.com

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes Preview the Ceremony’s Hosting Format

The 94th Academy Awards are just days away and gearing up to make history as the show’s first trio of female emcees are Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer. The comedic women all bring a special flare to the table, making us wonder, what exactly will the hosting duties look like on Oscars night? TV Insider caught up with Hall and Sykes at the ceremony’s pre-show press conference (Amy Schumer didn’t attend) where they painted a picture of laughs and unity ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Reginae Carter
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
#Social Society#Reginae Carter Co
Black Enterprise

Roland S. Martin Offers Internship to Student Who Won Defunct Black News Channel Contest

Roland S. Martin, award-winning journalist, host of the daily digital program #RolandMartinUnfiltered and CEO of Black Star Network, demonstrated the power of entrepreneurship and the importance of Black media ownership when he surprised an HBCU student with a 10-week paid internship after losing a similar opportunity with the sudden closure of Black News Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Host This Year’s Met Gala as Co-Chairs

On the First Monday in May, the Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The annual event will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Every year, the glitzy affair—which provides the Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding—welcomes a red carpet full of A-list actors, singers, designers, and models. At this year’s event, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host as the evening’s official co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will continue their roles as the event’s honorary co-chairs.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Oscars host Regina Hall has never been to the Oscars: 'It's not an easy room to get in'

Upcoming Oscars host Regina Hall's first-ever trip to the Academy Awards will be when she emcees Sunday night's ceremony. "You know, it's hard to get into. It's not an easy place to be. It's not an easy room to get in. I've actually never been to the Oscars," said Hall — who's hosting the 2022 ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer — on Thursday's episode of The View.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WE TV & AllBlk Greenlight Drama Series About Young Female Hip-Hop And Drill Stars From Chicago

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WE tv and AllBlk greenlight Kold x Windy, a new scripted drama series from creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown. The 8-episode project, We tv’s return to scripted TV, is set to premiere in the fall via WE tv and AllBlk. Kold x Windy follows rising hip-hop and drill star Malika (stage name Kold), who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee (stage name Windy) is a rapper with a strong dedication to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Regina King To Co-Host Met Gala 2022, Theme Inspired By 19th & 20th Century Fashion

The Met Gala has for decades been regarded as the most prestigious night in fashion — the Super Bowl of style, if you will. From the big name celebrities who attend to the fashion fiends watching from home and critiquing every seam, it’s a night when everyone who wants to be anyone would give anything to be at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Versed’s Melanie Bender Talks TikTok’s Viral Power

Click here to read the full article. Versed Skincare might not have been among the earliest adopters to plunge into TikTok, but once it did, the brand sure did make a splash. “We never like to be the very first to the platform. We like to really understand: How is our community using it? How do they want to engage with us on it?” said Versed president Melanie Bender, speaking with Ryma Chikhoune, Eye and beauty reporter for WWD.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasThe Future Of Fashion Dinner with TikTok and ClearpayInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Bender,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Speaks out After Skipping 'Tell All' Episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were surprised to see a cast member missing from Sunday's Season 5 tell-all. Caleb Greenwood, whose relationship with Alina Kozhevnikova was featured in the season, was nowhere to be found. Greenwood, 28, wished his fellow 90 Day Fiance stars well and said next week's episode would include an update on his relationship.
TV SERIES

