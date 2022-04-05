ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Bird coming back to Yankees on minor league deal; Miguel Andujar starting season at Triple-A

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

The Yankees made a last-minute move on Tuesday that should provide insurance for the upcoming season.

The team announced Greg Bird, the 29-year-old who played parts of four seasons for the Yankees from 2015 to 2019, has returned to the club on a minor-league deal. He will head to Scranton Wilkes-Barre and join the RailRiders at Triple-A, according to reports. Bird opted out of his minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday after being told he would not make their regular season roster. In 28 spring training plate appearances, he hit .261 and slugged .565 for Toronto.

Bird was the Yankees’ fifth round pick in the 2011 draft out of his high school in Aurora, CO. His thorough domination of the minor leagues included a .288/.428/.511 slash line in 2013, when a 20-year-old Bird was pounding Single-A pitching. The hot streak continued all the way up the minor league chain, and in 2015 Bird matriculated from Double-A to the majors. He hit 11 home runs for the big league club in 46 games down the stretch as he gained control of the first baseman job, eventually starting there in the Yankees’ Wild Card Game loss to the Astros.

Standing 6-4 with a swing tailor made for Yankee Stadium, Bird looked like the heir apparent to Mark Teixeira, whose 2015 injury kickstarted Bird’s career. But a shoulder injury of his own led to surgery which kept Bird out for all of 2016. His return in 2017 was underwhelming (.190 batting average, 42 strikeouts in 48 games) but Bird once again was given the first baseman job by default, in a year when Chris Carter, Matt Holliday, Chase Headley and Garrett Cooper all saw time at the cold corner.

Bird was a big part of the Yankees’ 2017 ALCS run. His 1-for-3 performance with an RBI helped knock the Twins out of the Wild Card Game, and in the team’s upset over Cleveland in the ALDS, Bird delivered the biggest moment of his career; With the Yankees trailing 2-0 in the series, on the brink of elimination, Bird broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Game 3 by taking unhittable reliever Andrew Miller deep over the right field wall.

The Yankes went on to win that game, and the next two, to set up a date with the Astros. In the now tainted seven-game set , Bird started every game and went 5-for-20 at the plate (.250) with a homer, two doubles and eight walks. Things have not gone according to plan for Bird since then. He failed to reach the Mendoza line in 2018 or 2019 as he dealt with two separate ankle surgeries and a plantar fascia tear. When he eventually lost his job to Luke Voit , the writing on the wall became clear: there was no place for Bird in the Bronx anymore. The Yankees designated him for assignment at the end of 2019.

Since his last MLB game on April 13, 2019, Bird has signed minor league contracts with the Rangers, Phillies, Rockies and Blue Jays but has never gotten back to the majors. The only minor league action he’s seen was with his hometown Rockies, as the pandemic and even more injuries kept him from ever playing for Texas or Philadelphia in any capacity. He showed promise with the Rockies’ Triple-A outfit last year though, banging 27 home runs in 461 plate appearances.

With Anthony Rizzo firmly entrenched at first base and Marwin Gonzalez a capable fill-in should Rizzo need some time off, Bird does not have a clear path back to the stadium where he played in so many playoff games. Still, the fact he’s overcome so many injuries to reach this point is a feat in itself. Bird joins Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino as the only players from the 2017 ALCS roster still with the organization.

ANDUJAR AND LOCASTRO TO MINORS

As the Yankees begin making their final roster moves in preparation for Thursday’s Opening Day, two players with big-league experience were told they’d start the year at Triple-A. Miguel Andujar and Tim Locastro were optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday morning. Andujar debuted for the Yankees in 2017, finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and has played in 232 total games over five years with the franchise. Last year a wrist injury and subsequent setback kept Andujar out of the lineup for significant time. A versatile player (he’s manned third base, first base and left field for the Bombers), Andujar was limited to just 45 games in 2021.

Locastro, known mainly for his NASCAR-esque speed on the bases, was a midseason trade pickup from Arizona last June. He technically left the organization for a brief spell this offseason, as the Red Sox claimed him on waivers on Nov. 5, but he was granted free agency on Nov. 30 and eventually made his way back to the Yankees. Locastro played nine games in pinstripes last summer before tearing his ACL while making a catch against the wall. He’s made a full recovery to hit .211 in 21 plate appearances at spring training, and now is probably the first call the Yankees will make if they suffer another outfield injury, though veteran glove man Ender Inciarte will also be simmering at Triple-A.

YANKEES ADD BULLPEN DEPTH

In an under-the-radar move on Monday, the Yankees made a trade with the Rays for right-handed reliever David McKay. In exchange for the 27-year-old journeyman, the Yankees are sending cash considerations to Tampa Bay. McKay, who will join the Yankees’ 40-man roster, has just 26.2 career MLB innings, which came with the Mariners and Tigers in 2019 and 2020. He also has one remaining minor league option year, which allows the Yankees to shuttle him between the minors and the major league club as they please.

