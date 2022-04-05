ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Reveals She Skipped Race Because Of Crazed Stalker: “Our Lives Are Being Threatened”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xZu2_0ezxTueO00

Well, this just took a turn for the crazy…

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skipped the Freedom 500 at Bradenton’s (Florida) Freedom Factory last week, and you’ll never in a million years believe the reason why.

The NASCAR Truck Series driver is quickly becoming a rising star in the field and was voted last year’s Most Popular Driver as a rookie. And with her popularity, she has found herself in the unfortunate position of imposters… a problem that plagues just about everybody with a little bit of fame.

However, the particular case goes well beyond your run of the mill catfishing and has entered into the world of frightening, stalking, and terrorizing.

A fan was catfished by an account pretending to be her, and now is threatened to kill her boyfriend, fellow racecar driver Chase Cabre.

The 20-year-old posted a YouTube explaining everything that’s gone down, talking about how a man who she believes is being catfished by one of her fake accounts has gone off the rails and threatening her boyfriend.

Deegan said the lunatic fan sent her a note recently, talking about how he’s in love with her, and calls her his “soulmate.”

She continued:

“I went home that day, looked up the guy’s name on the note, and figured out that he was getting catfished by a fake Hailie Deegan account.”

She said that since the note, the man has become increasingly hostile and overbearing, and even forced her to pull out of last week’s Freedom 500 race at Bradenton’s Freedom Factory because of the death threats this man has been sending.

The imposter account said that Chase is beating Hailie, and now the stalker wants to kill Chase… and has promised on multiple occasions to do so. And the worst part? He lives right near her race shop in North Carolina.

Deegan even played an audio clip of one of the threats, where the man says:

“Boy I swear to f*cking God if your ass ain’t out of North Carolina before the sun goes down, you are guaranteed going to see my motherf*cking face that’s going to be the last motherf*cking you ever see go through your motherf*cking eyes. I promise you.”

She noted that cops are now involved in the situation, and the two now have security around their home.

In the video, both Deegan and Cabre plead for the man to leave them alone. Cabre said:

“If you are watching, just, please. I’m not threatening, I’m doing anything. I’m just saying it’s over. It’s not real. Just leave it alone.”

Absolutely mind boggling some people like this exist out there.

The post NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Reveals She Skipped Race Because Of Crazed Stalker: “Our Lives Are Being Threatened” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure. Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.
HORSE RACING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailie Deegan
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Freedom Factory#Nascar Truck Series#Bra
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Might Be Returning To NASCAR

Dodge infamously bowed out of NASCAR racing at the end of 2012. This disappointed many fans, as Dodge has historically been synonymous with American-based racing. Dodge might be coming back to NASCAR following an announcement made by the ex-NASCAR driver, Robby Gordon. According to Gordon, he has been in talks...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Collection Is Chock-Full of Incredible Chevys

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt pretty much put Chevrolet on the map as a dominant stock car manufacturer throughout the ’80s and ’90s. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., followed in his dad’s footsteps on the Chevy front, and along the way earned two Xfinity Series championships, 26 Cup Series victories, 15 Most Popular Driver awards, and a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
CARS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

118K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy