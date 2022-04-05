ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Arsenal, 37, Charged With Arson In St. Paul Grocery Store Fire

By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with arson in last week’s fire that heavily damaged the exterior of a downtown St. Paul grocery store .

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Timothy John Arsenal, who has no permanent address, accusing him of felony second-degree arson. A conviction on the charge could result in a penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or possibly both.

The fire happened March 29 at about 1:30 a.m. at Lunds & Byerlys on Tenth Street East. The fire mainly damaged the exterior, and the complaint says that the heat from the fire damaged lightbulbs in a nearby street lamp.

(credit: Ramsey County)

Damages were estimated anywhere from $500,000 to $800,000, including roughly $350,000 worth of groceries and merchandise that needed to be discarded due to smoke. There was also damage from smoke to a nearby apartment building.

Surveillance video revealed a man lighting fires in the trash and recycling bins near the store. He was seen carrying a white plastic bag, which matched one being carried by a patient who was earlier at Regions Hospital, as did clothing the patient was wearing.

Arsenal is currently being held in Ramsey County Jail “on other matters,” according to the complaint. He has previously been convicted of at least three felonies, and has a history of civil commitments.

KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
