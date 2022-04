Oregonians will see a little relief at the gas pump this week, as prices started to trend down amid a national effort to rein in fuel prices. The state’s average price per gallon fell four cents to $4.68, a trend reflected around the country. The national average slipped seven cents to $4.18, according to AAA. And Portland’s average price fell three cents to $4.76.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO