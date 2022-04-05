AMD Building Momentum in Data Centers With Acquisition of Pensando

GXO has outlined its proposed cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics. GXO Logistics' (GXO) stock has been pummeled in recent weeks, which strikes me as unjustified coming on the heels of a potential cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF) worth 920p/share or $1.3bn in equity value. Strategically, Clipper should augment the already robust GXO e-commerce portfolio nicely, while a preliminary analysis also indicates a strongly accretive deal outcome. Assuming no regulatory hurdles, the odds of a deal getting finalized is also strong, in my view - GXO has irrevocable commitments from Clipper's key management (Chairman, CEO, and CFO), which should prove binding in the event of a competing offer. Overall, the e-commerce logistics tailwind is just getting started, and with the discount widening relative to forwarder peers like DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF) amid a supportive freight backdrop, GXO offers good relative value here.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 DAYS AGO