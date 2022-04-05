ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AMD Building Momentum in Data Centers With Acquisition of Pensando

By Nicholas Rossolillo
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePensando is a small startup for customizable cloud and network computing infrastructure. AMD is diversifying its business in a big way, which will come in handy when consumer spending on IT softens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Nvidia unveils server CPU to challenge Intel and AMD in the data center

Nvidia unveiled several new data-center chips and related tech Tuesday, including a new server CPU chip and its next generation of graphics-processing architecture for AI applications that will go on sale this year. Nvidia’s new Grace CPU puts it in direct competition for data-center business with incumbent rivals Intel and...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
Person
Prem Jain
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April

Cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market over the past two years. This crypto trio lacks the competitive advantages and differentiation needed to stand out. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

If you buy stocks for multiple decades, they can 10x or even 100x your initial investment. Autodesk is a software company serving the engineering, construction, and architecture industries. Nelnet is a diversified conglomerate with a great track record of compounding shareholder value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Take Off

The recent sell-off in growth stocks has created some compelling opportunities. Electronic Arts and IMAX are two reasonably valued growth stocks worth buying right now. Both companies have growth catalysts at play that could help their stocks double over the next five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Data Processing#Data Centers#Motley Fool#Advanced Micro Devices
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index is currently 9% off its high, but tech stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past decade. Etsy operates an online marketplace for unique and creative goods, a business model that differentiates it from other players in the e-commerce industry. DigitalOcean has...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Dell, Intel, and Nvidia are teaming up on a metaverse for professionals

Dell, Nvidia, and Intel are working together on new tools to help designers and creatives collaborate in 3D virtual environments. The basis is Nvidia's so-called Omniverse, built for design collaboration and physically accurate simulation. Unlike Meta's plans for the metaverse, the focus here is more akin to Microsoft's HoloLens. Nvidia...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

Read the most recent pitches from players about TUFN. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in TUFN. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
AMD
Seeking Alpha

GXO Logistics Builds On Its Growth Potential With Clipper Logistics Acquisition

GXO has outlined its proposed cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics. GXO Logistics' (GXO) stock has been pummeled in recent weeks, which strikes me as unjustified coming on the heels of a potential cash and stock acquisition of Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF) worth 920p/share or $1.3bn in equity value. Strategically, Clipper should augment the already robust GXO e-commerce portfolio nicely, while a preliminary analysis also indicates a strongly accretive deal outcome. Assuming no regulatory hurdles, the odds of a deal getting finalized is also strong, in my view - GXO has irrevocable commitments from Clipper's key management (Chairman, CEO, and CFO), which should prove binding in the event of a competing offer. Overall, the e-commerce logistics tailwind is just getting started, and with the discount widening relative to forwarder peers like DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF) amid a supportive freight backdrop, GXO offers good relative value here.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

AMD could be readying an even cheaper low-end RDNA 2 GPU

AMD is purportedly going to launch a new even cheaper budget RDNA 2 graphics card, at least if the latest rumor proves to be on the money. The theory is that Team Red is preparing an RX 6300 GPU to slot in below the current wallet-friendly RX 6400, as per speculation shared by Komachi_Ensaka, a hardware leaker on Twitter (whose tweet was spotted by Wccftech).
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

The Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader is projecting 30%-plus sales growth for the next few years. The region’s e-commerce penetration rate remains low relative to those of other emerging and developed markets. MercadoLibre’s stock is relatively cheap and has plenty of room to run. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Creative Bloq

Surface Laptop 4 vs MacBook Pro: which is right for you?

As two of the best laptops for creatives, Surface Laptop 4 vs MacBook Pro is a compelling confrontation. They're two powerful devices competing for creatives' hard-earned cash, but they're very different with specific design choices and specs that make each useful for particular demands. Here we pit Surface Laptop 4 vs MacBook Pro head to head to see what they do best, and which ultimately works better for your creative needs.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or Every Nasdaq Stock?

For the first time in its history, Tesla is facing serious competition. The world in general (and technology in particular) is on the cusp of change that makes specific company futures difficult to see. Most investors are better served by establishing foundational portfolio positions with broad-based, marketwide instruments. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

3 big problems with the Intel Core i9-12900KS

Intel’s latest and greatest, the Core i9-12900KS, is lauded as the best gaming processor on the market — a claim Intel made just six short months ago for its Core i9-12900K. Clocking in somewhere between $750 and $800, it should deliver the highest performance out of any consumer CPU you can buy.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Moderna's ( MRNA -4.58% ) bread...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy