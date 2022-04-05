ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns re-sign kicker Chase McLaughlin: His time with the team so far

WKYC
WKYC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — Done deal. The Cleveland Browns have made a roster move on special teams for the second consecutive day. After the team signed punter Corey Bojorquez on Monday to a two-year deal, the team re-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to the roster on Tuesday. McLaughlin...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Punter On Monday

Punters are people too. And on Monday, the Cleveland Browns signed a new one in Corey Bojorquez. The team announced the move via its website. Bojorquez spent the 2021 season in green and gold, serving as the punter for the Packers. He averaged nearly 47 yards across his 53 punts. He also booted the longest punt of the year with an 82-yard bomb back in Week 6 against the Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

3 Free Agents Still Left The Browns Should Consider

This offseason has surprisingly gone pretty well for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have made significant upgrades that should improve their overall performance heading into next season. Most notably, the Browns have added wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both Pro Bowl talents should hopefully help take this...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns owners make honest admission about their struggles

The Cleveland Browns have had just one good season since Jimmy and Dee Haslam purchased the team back in 2012. Fans were optimistic about the new ownership group when they took over, but even the Haslams are not stunned by the poor results. Why? They had no clue what they were doing at first.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Will Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield start more games in 2022? Orange and Brown Talk Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re bringing back true or false Browns questions on our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast. Mary Kay Cabot, Scott Patsko, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe each throw out some True or False questions and decide which side they come down on the topic. We discuss how many games Baker Mayfield will start this season, how many touchdowns Deshaun Watson will throw, how many David Njoku will catch and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The importance of Jose Ramirez’s extension; why the Browns’ Amari Cooper trade looks better with every passing day: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s episode of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto and host David Campbell. Want to submit a Hey, Terry! question for next week’s podcast? Email it to sports@cleveland.com and put “Terry’s Talkin’” or “Hey Terry!” in the subject line.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/5/22)

It is Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are filling out the roster slowly and steadily. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com was asked about her impressions of what a Deshaun Watson suspension could look like. Drawing from...
NFL
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy