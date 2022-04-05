ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Real Madrid predictions, start time, TV channel, more for Champions League clash on 4/6/22

By Nihad Žunić
 1 day ago
The Champions League has always given us iconic clashes in the knockout stages. At every stage of the competition, there is at least one clash that can provide us with moments that will be remembered forever. This year, Real Madrid’s epic 17-minute comeback against PSG in the first round will surely...

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Villarreal CF welcome Bayern Munich to Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Spaniards are enjoying their best UCL run since 2005-06 when they reached an unexpected semifinal as Unai Emery continues to bring continental pedigree to the Castellon outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's German powerhouse are favorites, but El Submarino Amarillo will be hoping to spring another surprise after eliminating Juventus.
Is Benfica vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure...
Benzema brilliance contrasts Lukaku woe as Real Madrid grab Champions League quarterfinal control

LONDON -- At least Stamford Bridge got to see a top striker settle a big game at last. The awkward truth for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel is that it was Karim Benzema, a 34-year-old somehow improving with age, turning this Champions League quarterfinal tie perhaps irrevocably in Real Madrid's favour in Wednesday's 3-1 win. The France international's stunning hat trick comprised of two exquisite headers, while the third strike was a reward for the sort of pressing some may think is beyond a player of advancing years.
Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
