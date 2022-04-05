ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Restaurant Association to hold town hall in Beaumont

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
The Texas Restaurant Association is embarking on a "Texas Tour" to visit cities around state, including Beaumont.  (Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)

The Texas Restaurant Association’s President and CEO Emily Williams Knight and Chief Public Affairs Officer Kelsey Erickson Streufert are starting a “Texas Tour” to visit cities throughout the state, according to an April 4 press release . The pair will meet with elected officials, TRA members and potential members in town halls, private events and listening sessions, the release said.

“We are also excited for the chance to share with TRA members and other restaurants and bars the latest industry data and the resources that are available,” Streufert said in the release. “ With more information, data, and opportunities to engage than ever, the future is bright for the Texas food and beverage industry.”

The tour will make a stop in Beaumont on April 6  at 2 p.m. in the Tevis Room, located at 150 Magnolia St. on the second floor. The Beaumont event is a private roundtable for TRA members and will feature Texas Senator Robert Nichols.

“It is more critical than ever that [TRA members and their employees’] voices are heard within our organization and in the halls of government,” Knight said in the release. “We are thrilled and grateful to be joined in these discussions by some of the very best of our elected officials.”

The tour started in Waco on April 4 and will be making its way to Tyler on April 5, according to the release. Outside of Beaumont, town halls will also be held in Corpus Christi, Victoria and Conroe.

