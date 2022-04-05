ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days.

27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges.

According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out to the woman on Friday, March 18 asking her for a place to stay. Marsh called the woman 26 times, according to police.

Police say when the victim did answer the phone, she said that Marsh told her he “beat up” his current girlfriend and needed a place to stay and the woman allowed Marsh to stay with her.

On March 25, someone had informed the victim that Marsh had been using methamphetamines and the victim threw out the drugs, according to police. After the victim threw out the substance, police say Marsh attacked her.

Marsh held the victim captive for two days and punched, kicked, bit, dragged her by the hair and held scissors to her neck and threatened to kill her, according to police. The victim’s children were also home during these two days.

The victim also told police that Marsh took her phone and was only allowed to leave to go to the laundromat at which time she went to the police station, officials say. The victim informed the police that she was scared to go home.

Police say they took the victim to the hospital for further treatment and went to the house to find Marsh.

At the house, police say they located Marsh and found that he had methamphetamine on him.

Marsh was unable to post the $100,000 cash bail and is being held at Schuylkill County Prison.

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
