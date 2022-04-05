ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WATCH: News 8’s Remarkable Women 2022 Special

By Ally Peters, Theresa Marsenburg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Evangela Stanley, our ‘Remarkable Women’ award winner....

Texoma's Homepage

Remarkable Women: Kris Gossom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our remarkable women series continues, featuring a woman who spent 29 years as an educator. But when she retired her desire to change the lives of those around her didn’t just subside. This week’s Remarkable Women nominee is Kris Gossom, the Executive Director of Interfaith Outreach Services. “First of all she’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Remarkable Women: Lisa Chandley

The Catalyst Church is where you would find Lisa Chandley every Sunday morning. But any other day you would find her volunteering in the many missions of Catalyst Church, including the food pantry sprinkling in some life lessons and good advice. “She said to me ‘it is our responsibility to be gentle and loving to […]
CANCER
#News 8
NEWS10 ABC

Remarkable Women: Paula Barbaruolo

When justice is delayed, the saying goes, justice is denied. One remarkable woman spent years helping those in need navigate the legal system and find the justice they deserved but couldn't afford.
ALBANY, NY
wdhn.com

WDHN’s Remarkable Women Nominee: Tiffany Oliver

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “We’re going to start Monday at what time?,” asks Remarkable Women nominee, Tiffany Oliver to her husband Derick Oliver. Tiffany Oliver, nominated by her husband, Derick Oliver, is a Dothan woman who works countless hours supporting everyone from teens to seniors, with one organization.
DOTHAN, AL
