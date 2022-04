The Chicago Bulls came out like gang busters to start the 2021-2022 NBA season. DeMar DeRozan was in the NBA MVP conversation. Zach LaVine was crushing it on a nightly basis and Nikola Vucevic was doing what Vucevic does, dominate the paint. But as the season has progressed, the Bulls have shown kinks in the armor. They have fallen in the standings in the eastern conference all the way to the sixth seed. At one point, it looked as though Chicago was in danger of dropping into the play-in tournament. But with three games remaining in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are two and a half games back, so that seems safe. Nevertheless, things have not looked good during the second half of the season.

