Celebrities

Jason Momoa speaks out on whether he’s dating Kate Beckinsale

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago


CNN — Calm down, everyone. It was just Jason Momoa being a gentleman, not in love. The “Aquaman” star has addressed speculation that he is dating actress Kate Beckinsale after the pair was spotted chatting at an Oscars after...

Comments

Hunter D
1d ago

wow.....sucks to be famous and a gentleman. keep on being a gentlemen......your were raised right and you handle it well. it sad the media has to make it more than what it is.

8
Jurassic King
1d ago

So what people there probably talking as friends nothing wrong with that instead of jumping too conclusions do you see them holding hands or kissing in public no get a life and stop spreading rumors around people

5
Jipsi
1d ago

God. Leave the man alone. He's still trying to deal with the broken heart part of the break up. She's nice. He's nice. She was cold. He lent her his coat, cause he's a nice and genuine man...which is extremely rare these days. I wish him luck on his new journey.

2
IN THIS ARTICLE
