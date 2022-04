The Kiwanis Club of Montclair is continuing a drop-off drive for non-food items through April 4, to benefit local groups serving those in need. Frustrated by its inability to get permission from any Montclair supermarket to allow a food drive on its premises, the Kiwanis Club of Montclair decided to become creative and chose another route to meet local needs, the group said in an announcement.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO