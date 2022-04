Recently, I was driving my minivan home on a Tuesday afternoon. I had my three daughters in tow and we were coming home from my daughter’s dance class to get dinner made. The outside of my van was dirty and two of my daughters had written the letters “G” and “T” on the side of the van with their fingers. I looked down and noticed that my van was trashed. I’m talking, trashed. It was full of stuffed animals, shoes, coats, blankets, toys, cups, water bottles, wrappers — you name it, I had it.

