'Divisive concepts' teaching ban advances in Alabama

Moulton Advertiser
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in K-12 classrooms and state worker training, including that anyone should feel “a sense of guilt, complicity, or a need to work harder” because of their race or...

