ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Hideki Matsuyama (neck) hopes to defend Masters title

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfAS5_0ezxRKWq00

Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday he still hopes to defend his Masters title this week despite dealing with a stiff neck that forced him to pull out of last week’s Valero Texas Open.

“Since then it’s been a struggle,” he said through an interpreter at Augusta National Golf Club. “I had a lot of treatment last week, though, at the Valero Texas Open. (Last) Monday and Tuesday, I was pain-free, feeling really good. Then I woke up Wednesday morning, and the neck was stiff again.

“But I’ve had a lot of treatment the last couple of days. I just came from the practice range and really felt good. It’s probably the best I’ve felt in a long time. So I’m looking forward to Thursday, and hopefully I’ll be 100 percent by then.”

Matsuyama, 30, carded a 2-over 74 in the first round last Thursday in San Antonio but withdrew on Friday after playing nine holes in 1-under 35.

Ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Matsuyama has not completed a tournament since he tied for 20th at the March 3-6 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He withdrew from The Players Championship (March 10-14) due to a back injury.

“But I feel like the treatment I’ve been receiving is helping,” Matsuyama said Tuesday. “I’m on the road to full recovery. I still have (Tuesday) and tomorrow, and I think by Thursday I’ll be ready to play my best hopefully.”

He has two wins on the PGA Tour this season, at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January and the ZOZO Championship in Japan in October.

Last April at Augusta National, Matsuyama defeated Will Zalatoris by one stroke to win the green jacket and become the first man from Japan to win a major.

Matsuyama will host the traditional Champions Dinner at Augusta on Tuesday night.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bryson DeChambeau: Phil Mickelson has ‘gone dark,’ no contact

Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
AUGUSTA, GA
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Names Best Masters Champion Dinner He’s Had

The Masters Club Dinner has long been one of the most fun annual traditions in golf. But few golfers have gotten to enjoy the dinner as many times as golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Taking to Twitter today, Nicklaus declared that this week’s Masters Dinner was perhaps the best that he...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour since turning pro, winning four major championships, but one title has eluded him – The Masters. The Northern Ireland golfer has been close on multiple occasions, but the 32-year-old has struggled when it’s mattered most at Augusta National.
GOLF
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: No one has ever been more pumped for another player’s Champions Dinner than Jordan Spieth is for Hideki Matsuyama’s

As hard as it may be to believe, the story du jour at Augusta National wasn’t confirmation that Tiger Woods, a little over a year after nearly losing his life and leg in a car accident, would play in the 2022 Masters (probably, maybe). It was Wagyu beef. A5 Wagyu beef to be specific, the crown jewel of Hideki Matsuyama’s Champions Dinner menu unveiled Tuesday morning.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Valero Texas Open#The Pga Tour
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks from PGA insider who called Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

The Masters appears to be back to normal, but there are still plenty of questions as the 2022 Masters gets set to tee off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Five-time champion Tiger Woods is testing his fitness to see if he can go after a major car crash last year. Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama had to withdraw from the Valero Texas Open last week because of a neck injury. He was at the practice facility in Augusta on Sunday and looks like he will make a run at defending his title. Regardless, there will be plenty of star power on hand when the Masters 2022 begins. The latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Jon Rahm as the 10-1 favorite, with Justin Thomas at 14-1.
GOLF
ESPN

Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes share Masters Par 3 title at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- As tradition dictates, there is now very bad news to report about Canadian golfers Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes. Neither will win the Masters. That is, if you believe the superstition -- or at least, believe in the history. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, a trend that Weir and Hughes will both try to buck when this year's tournament starts Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy