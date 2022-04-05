Tom Brady Explains Why There’s Never Been a Better Time to Collect Watches

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best knitted polo shirts combine the most winning elements of two of the trustiest menswear staples already in your closet. The sweater, as you might know, is renowned for its uncanny ability to render its wearer supremely cozy without sacrificing an iota of respectability in the process. The polo, on the other hand, is a shirt that dads and dad-types have turned to on the weekends and on golf courses since the dawn of time. Back in the days of goodfellas like Henry Hill, short-sleeve knitted polo shirts in lightweight fabrics (sometimes embellished with bold patterns) were a go-to. Thankfully, the style gods have brought them back right as a new wave of old man style is reaching a fever pitch. Whether you're on your Don Draper tip, woefully posturing your way through country club life, or simply looking for something else to wear besides a graphic tee this summer, the best knitted polo shirts in the biz deliver in a big way. Here are 15 options worth familiarizing yourself with STAT.

