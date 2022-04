The Prairie Coteau Conference Spring Retreat is April 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clark. Registration and coffee is 9-9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 and includes lunch and resources, according to a news release. It's been two years since the last spring retreat. The theme for the day is “I Am God’s Masterpiece, I Am Called.” Guest speaker is Rebecca Christiansen from Bethlehem Lutheran in Aberdeen. A silent auction, personal care product collection and other offerings will be taken to support local and area organizations. This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Women of ELCA bring back Prairie Coteau spring retreat

CLARK, SD ・ 22 MINUTES AGO