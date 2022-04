Apple's latest iOS will soon be available to download on your iPhone: The tech giant announced at its "Peek Performance" event that iOS 15.4 will arrive in the next week. (iOS 15.4 will come preloaded on the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, as well as the latest iPhone SE.) The operating system has seen five beta versions, which introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and the final version of the iOS will be free for compatible iPhones when it becomes available.

