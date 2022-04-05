Loveland Ski Area won’t open due to high winds

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Loveland Ski Area announced Tuesday morning that due to high winds the ski area will not open for the day.

“Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow,” the ski area shared on Twitter .

Winter Park has also been impacted been the high winds. The resort said lift operations will be impacted. There are also reports of trees down on the mountain, Winter Park said .

High winds were reported across the state Tuesday morning, including a 103-mph gust in Frisco at around 6 a.m.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

