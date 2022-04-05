ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Loveland Ski Area won’t open due to high winds

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyIGf_0ezxQT7W00

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Loveland Ski Area announced Tuesday morning that due to high winds the ski area will not open for the day.

“Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow,” the ski area shared on Twitter .

Ski resorts impacted by high winds Tuesday

Winter Park has also been impacted been the high winds. The resort said lift operations will be impacted. There are also reports of trees down on the mountain, Winter Park said .

High winds were reported across the state Tuesday morning, including a 103-mph gust in Frisco at around 6 a.m.

5 things to know about fire danger, wind Tuesday

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
City
Winter Park, CO
Loveland, CO
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Loveland, CO
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loveland Ski Area#Ski Resorts#Extreme Weather#Kdvr#Pinpoint Weather App
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

At least 19,000 ordered to evacuate amid fast-moving Colorado wildfire

At least 19,000 people were under mandatory evacuations Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire burned in the Boulder, Colorado, area, authorities said. No injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened, but the blaze near the National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa Laboratory & Visitor Center had doubled in size in a few hours Saturday afternoon.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy