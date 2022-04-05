ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Watching how a covalent polymer develops using a scanning tunneling microscope

By report
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from KU Leuven, the University of Aveiro, OLYMAT, the University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU and the Ikerbasque, Basque Foundation for Science has used a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to observe the formation of a 2D covalent polymer. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the...

phys.org

The Weather Channel

For First Time, Scientists Find Presence of Microplastics in Human Blood

A team of scientists have for the first time demonstrated that plastic particles from our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery, among others, can end up in our bloodstream at detectable levels. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, shows that minuscule...
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists develop a smart fabric, the ‘metafabric’ that can cool the human body by forty degrees

With global warming and daily increasing temperatures, the heat is becoming unbearable. Because of the deadly heatwaves, several parts of the world have extremely harsh living conditions. According to a 2019 report by Insider, many big cities will become unlivable by 2100. Researchers in China have developed a metafabric that cools the human body temperature by reflecting light and heat using personal thermal management technology to combat such intense temperatures. According to the scientists, this new technology will aid the user to overcome the extreme heat and cool the body.
Nature.com

Light control with atomically thin magnets

Weak interaction of light with matter makes its tunable control notoriously challenging, resulting in bulky and inefficient devices. Now, a study demonstrates that van der Waals antiferromagnets featuring strong spin-charge induced anisotropy could offer excellent control of light polarization selectivity. Much like a wavelength, which gives rise to the colors...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
technologynetworks.com

Microplastics Found in Human Bloodstream for First Time

A research team led by ecotoxicologist Heather Leslie and analytical chemist Marja Lamoree have become the first to demonstrate that plastic particles from our living environment end up in the human bloodstream. The results of the research project, called Immunoplast, were published today in the scientific journal Environment International. The...
Phys.org

Kepler telescope delivers new planetary discovery from the grave

A new study by an international team of astrophysicists, led by the Jodrell Bank Center for Astrophysics has presented the amazing new discovery of a near-identical twin of Jupiter orbiting a star at a colossal distance of 17,000 light years from Earth. The exoplanet, K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, is almost identical to Jupiter...
Phys.org

Hubble finds a protoplanet that could upend planet formation models

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an "intense and violent process." This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called "disk instability." The new world under construction is embedded in a protoplanetary disk of...
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

'Tree of life' could help slow climate change

Changing the way fruit is gathered from a "tree of life" could have hugely positive environmental and financial impacts in Amazonia, according to a new study. An international research team, jointly led by the University Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit.
Nature.com

Sub-nanometer ultrathin epitaxy of AlGaN and its application in efficient doping

Solving the doping asymmetry issue in wide-gap semiconductors is a key difficulty and long-standing challenge for device applications. Here, a desorption-tailoring strategy is proposed to juggle the carrier concentration and transport. Specific to the p-doping issue in Al-rich AlGaN, self-assembled p-AlGaN superlattices with an average Al composition of over 50% are prepared by adopting this approach. The hole concentration as high as 8.1"‰Ã—"‰1018"‰cmâˆ’3 is thus realized at room temperature, which is attributed to the significant reduction of effective Mg activation energy to 17.5"‰meV through modulating the activating path, as well as the highlighted Mg surface-incorporation by an intentional interruption for desorption. More importantly, benefiting from the constant ultrathin barrier thickness of only three monolayers via this approach, vertical miniband transport of holes is verified in the p-AlGaN superlattices, greatly satisfying the demand of hole injection in device application. 280"‰nm deep-ultraviolet light-emitting diodes are then fabricated as a demo with the desorption-tailored Al-rich p-AlGaN superlattices, which exhibit a great improvement of the carrier injection efficiency and light extraction efficiency, thus leading to a 55.7% increase of the light output power. This study provides a solution for p-type doping of Al-rich AlGaN, and also sheds light on solving the doping asymmetry issue in general for wide-gap semiconductors.
scitechdaily.com

Bridging the Chasm Between Quantum Physics and the Theory of Gravity – “We Have Found a Surprisingly Simple Solution”

Quantum information theory: Quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time. Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and HZB, together with Harvard University, USA, has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
Phys.org

Manganese oxide material can rapidly store and release low-grade heat without decomposing

Scientists in Japan have found a common substance that can reversibly and rapidly store and release relatively large amounts of low-grade heat without decomposing. The research could lead to more efficient reuse of industrial waste heat. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications and were a collaboration between scientists at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research and Rigaku Corporation, a company that designs and manufactures X-ray-based measurement and thermal analysis tools.
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
Phys.org

New botanical 'crime scene investigation' may save endangered carnivorous plants

Researchers have combined macro photography with DNA metabarcoding to create a new botanical "CSI" tool that may hold the key to safeguarding the future of Australia's critically endangered carnivorous plants. The new technology—developed by researchers from Curtin University, the Botanical and Zoological Natural History Collections in Munich and the University...
Phys.org

How the first cat-like saber-tooth predator was discovered, and why it differs from modern cats

Although they are currently the greatest predators on land, it's likely that modern-day cats wouldn't have been a match for the newly discovered Diegoaelurus vanvalkenburghae. At around 42 million years old, it's thought to be one of the first saber-tooth cat-like predators to have roamed the planet—and a formidable hunter capable of killing prey much larger than itself.
Phys.org

The crucial role of functional motifs—microstructural units that govern material functions—in material research

The traditional trial-and-error method in material research cannot meet the growing demand of various high performance materials, so developing a new effective paradigm of material science is extremely urgent. A study led by Dr. Xiao-Ming Jiang and Prof. Guo-Cong Guo (Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences) proposes a new research paradigm for material studies based on the "functional motif" concept.
yankodesign.com

The Yeezy Slides wish they were as cool as these single-material 3D-printed studio runners

These don’t look like your average pair of shoes because they clearly aren’t. Designed in the metaverse by Cullan Kerner, the shoes embody an aesthetic that’s best described as ‘oddly refreshing’ and the reason is because it doesn’t stick to the constraints of regular shoe design intended for mass production. The process with shoe design is standardized to a great degree – you’ve got pre-set sizes, materials that are readily available, dies for cutting/molding these materials, and processes like stitching or gluing that bring them together. Cullan’s design process, however, is completely different. For starters, the shoes were made entirely in Gravity Sketch, a free VR software that allows you to design directly in a 3D space. Cullan designed the shoes almost like a sculptor makes an artpiece, creating in 3D space. The shoes are made for 3D printing – a process that still hasn’t been mass-accepted by the shoe industry. The idea is simple – Cullan’s model gets imported into a 3D printing software, and the printer meticulously builds the design layer by layer using a single flexible elastomeric material. This means you don’t need dies, and you don’t need to work with pre-set sizes. Each shoe can be designed to fit you perfectly, and they’re all made to order. Finally, 3D printing allows the shoes to look as wildly futuristic (some may call it quirky) as possible – case in point being Cullan’s designs. They’re absurdly unique because A. new technologies allow them to be, and B. why not, eh? You have to admit they DO look refreshingly cool!
HackerNoon

How to Develop XR with Oracle Cloud using Hololens, MRTK, and Unity

This is the first piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle. Here, explore Spatial, AI/ML, Kubernetes, and OpenTelemetry. Hololens 2 (Microsoft Mixed Reality Headset) MRTK (Mixed Reality Toolkit) APIs (v2.7.2) Unity (v2021.1.20f) platform (leading software for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content) Future installments will address industry use cases as well as Oracle AI cloud offerings such as computer vision, speech recognition, and text semantics.
Phys.org

Reversible chemoenzymatic labeling strategy enables in-depth analysis of protein O-GlcNAcylation

O-linked β-N-acetylglucosamine (O-GlcNAcylation), an important post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins, is involved in various biological functions. The reversible modification of O-GlcNAc confers on-off protein functions during biological processes. Aberrations of O-GlcNAcylation are closely associated with many metabolic diseases along with the invasion and metastasis of several tumors. Recently, a...
