Judge: East Lansing fee on BWL customers is an illegal tax, potentially costing city $6.6M

LANSING — An Ingham County judge has ruled that a fee the Lansing Board of Water & Light imposed on East Lansing residents on behalf of the city is illegal.

BWL began collecting a 5% franchise fee from East Lansing customers in 2017, which it passed on to the city to put in its general fund. BWL collects about $1.4 million a year from East Lansing residents through this fee.

East Lansing resident Jim Heos sued the city in April 2020, saying the fees were unlawful taxes on residents. Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes granted class certification to the lawsuit in August 2020.

Stokes ruled March 31 that the franchise fee is a tax, not a permissible fee, making it illegal.

Heos' attorney, Andrew Abood, was happy with the court's ruling on what he called "disguised taxes." He now plans to ask the court to require East Lansing to put a hold on the taxes it collects until this case is closed.

“It is never easy to fight ‘City Hall,’" Abood said in a press release. "We are proud of Jim Heos for having the courage to wage this battle on behalf of all of his neighbors and other residents in the City. We also look forward to obtaining refunds of these illegal taxes on behalf of the citizens of East Lansing who were forced to pay them since June 2017."

Mikell Frey, East Lansing's communications administrator, said the city is reviewing Stoke's decision and declined to comment.

BWL will abide by all court rulings, spokesperson Breina Pugh said in a statement.

"BWL does not impose franchise fees on its customers living in these government jurisdictions, the governments themselves impose the fee. BWL simply collects the franchise fees as a pass-through back to the government jurisdiction," Pugh wrote.

The fees that East Lansing may have to pay back to residents total about $6.6 million, Abood said. If the city does not stop collecting the fee, that amount will rise by about $1.4 million a year.

Heos said in a press release he hopes the city will "come to its senses, stop collecting the Franchise Fee, and refund the money it has already collected."

Why a judge says the fee is illegal

The money from the fee goes into East Lansing's general fund, which can be used for whatever is deemed appropriate by the city, Stokes wrote.

This means the fee doesn't specifically benefit the people who are paying it, as the money could also help the 11% of East Lansing residents who do not have BWL power and therefore do not pay that fee.

"The allocation of the fee into the general fund clearly provides that it serves a revenue-raising purpose," Stokes wrote in her ruling.

In the past, the Michigan Supreme Court has found a governmental fee that has a revenue-raising purpose is a tax when everyone receives the benefits from it, not just those paying the fee, Stokes wrote.

In 2020, an Eaton County judge found an identical fee charged in Delta Township by BWL was illegal. Delta Township owed BWL customers $2.3 million after a class-action lawsuit was settled.

And the Michigan Court of Appeals determined a similar charge in Jackson regarding the city's storm drainage system was a tax rather than a service fee.

Greg Hanley, Heos' other attorney, said in a press release it never should have come to this. Hanley said the city should have known the fees were illegal in 2017 but went ahead anyway.

"The Lansing Board of Water & Light had surely sounded the alarm about the ‘Franchise Fees’ at that time because the Board of Water & Light expressed concern that the Fees were illegal and therefore refused to be anything but a ‘collection agency’ for the City," Hanley said in a statement. "We believe that the Court’s Opinions send a strong signal to municipalities which seek to evade constitutional and statutory limitations on their taxing powers through creative financial gimmicks.

"It is particularly troubling here that the City’s illegal ‘Franchise Fees’ made an essential service – electricity – significantly more expensive for its citizens during a time that the City’s residents were already facing unique financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ramifications for other townships

Stokes' decision could lead to ramifications for other townships that also have franchise fee agreements with BWL.

Lansing Township, Meridian Township, DeWitt Township and Watertown Township all receive money from these fee agreements with BWL.

Annually, Lansing Township gets about $300,000 from franchise fees, Meridian Township gets $160,000 from a 5% fee, DeWitt Township gets $100,000 from a 3.5% fee and Watertown Township gets about $70,000 from the fee.

Delhi Township used to have a 4% franchise fee agreement with BWL, leading to about $145,000 annually, but no longer does.

BWL, which is a municipal corporation owned by the city of Lansing, also pays Lansing 6.1% of its total revenue from inside and outside the city as a payment in lieu of taxes. In 2022, that was about $25 million.

It is unclear how Stokes' ruling would impact the Ingham County townships with franchise fees. Hanley said in an email that it would depend on what their franchise agreements say and how the other townships spend the money they collected. Stokes' ruling also would not require another judge to make the same decision in any future cases.

It would not affect DeWitt or Watertown townships, which are in Clinton County.

Creation of the franchise fee in East Lansing

This franchise fee stems from a 2017 agreement between BWL and East Lansing that allows for a 5% fee to be collected by BWL from citizens on their electric bill. BWL then passes that money to East Lansing, which put it in its general fund.

East Lansing has argued in court filings that the fee is legal and designed to pay for maintenance of BWL service areas, which the city says costs about $1.4 to $1.9 million a year.

BWL serves about 89% of East Lansing residents and Consumers Energy covers the other 11%, according to Stokes' ruling. East Lansing asked Consumers to collect the fee from its customers in 2017, but they refused. Consumers Energy is part of CMS Energy, a publicly-traded company. Its rates and charges are regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission. BWL, as a municipal utility, is not PSC-regulated.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Judge: East Lansing fee on BWL customers is an illegal tax, potentially costing city $6.6M