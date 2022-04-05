ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Dogs available for adoption in Altoona

By Stacker
 1 day ago

Simxa // Shutterstock

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqdmK_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Maggie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag0ni_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Molly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Hound (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1zJx_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Harley

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMt8b_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Moose in PA - Loves Walks and Car Rides!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Great Pyrenees, Maremma Sheepdog (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYaWm_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Nico

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB1oB_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Theo in PA - Extremely Affectionate Boy!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Great Pyrenees, Anatolian Shepherd (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fouvw_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Nala

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Shepherd (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PDGb_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Baylor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myUSN_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Chance

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Chow Chow, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L30Py_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Luke in PA - Looking for the Good Life!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y3CL_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Ellie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epqSY_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Jonas in PA - Lots of 'Pawtential'

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMo1d_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Shelby

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hKVt_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Moose

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Cattle Dog, Husky (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcaJq_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Fancee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Breed: Boxer (mixed)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg53U_0ezxQBTg00
Petfinder

Paulie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Boxer (mixed)
Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

