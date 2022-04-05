Why Block Stock Has Jumped 60% Since February Lows

In this video, I will be talking about Block (NYSE: SQ) , its ecosystem, and the Bitcoin wallet. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Jack Dorsey gave a quick update on the upcoming Bitcoin wallet, stating that it will use hardware and software to offer the best and most secure experience. On the security side, the update will include a fingerprint sensor. No more seed phrases or passwords!

Dan Dolev, an analyst at Mizuho, has raised its price target from $180 to $190 after its survey showed that Cash App could drive at least 2% potential upside to the product's gross profit in 2022.

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey has a $220 price target on the stock and maintains a buy rating. He has pointed out the strength of Block's ecosystem, especially the seller-focused business.

KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight rating for Block, and has raised its price target from $175 to $180 a share. It believes Block is well positioned to benefit from a shifting fintech industry landscape that favors two-sided ecosystem synergies.

Square is also making some moves in Europe. Square announced a partnership with CodeBase to boost entrepreneurship in Scotland, and it launched Square Loyalty and Marketing for Irish businesses.

*Stock prices used are the closing prices of April 4, 2022. The video was published on April 5, 2022.

