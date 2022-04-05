Philadelphia-area zoos move birds indoors amid avian flu outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The avian flu has been on the rise in the U.S. Since February, approximately 22 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have died across at least 24 states, according to the USDA .

The Philadelphia Zoo has hundreds of birds alone. As a precaution, all of them have been moved indoors and off-exhibit to protect them from the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.

“When I say all of our birds, I mean all of the birds,” said Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being. “Everything from our chickens to our bald eagles to our emus, they are all being housed indoors at this time and for their own protection so they don’t come in any contact with wild birds.”

Metz said they first tested every single bird for the disease “so we know for certain that every bird that we brought in is negative for the virus.”

Like many viruses, Metz said the avian flu is spread between birds through respiratory droplets, secretions or feces. People can unknowingly spread it on the bottoms of their shoes, car tires, even walking or driving through the feces of infected birds.

It is possible for mammals to get the virus but unlikely. Animals like orangutans and gorillas currently have access to the Philadelphia Zoo’s outside yards. If there is a positive case on zoo grounds, Metz said they will be brought indoors, too.

“If that happens, then we will absolutely bring in the primates, the carnivores and the pigs,” she noted.

At the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, most of the birds remain on exhibit but in highly protective enclosures. Only the chickens, red-tailed hawk and turkey vulture are off-exhibit.

Elmwood staff are using foot baths and shoe coverings when entering the bird enclosures to minimize the risk of transmission.

“We have taken our highest level of precautions with our chickens,” said Dr. Michele Goodman, Elmwood director of veterinary services and animal curator. “They are a part of our petting zoo area.

“Whenever possible, we have tried to cover exhibits so that the birds can still stay visible to guests and can still receive the daily enrichment and care that they are accustomed to, that we wouldn’t be able to provide them with if we fully moved them indoors.”

The bald and golden eagles were moved to other on-exhibit enclosures too, which are covered to protect them from wild bird droppings.

As another general precaution, Metz advises people to also avoid direct contact with birds at home and opt to observe them from a distance.

“People who have bird feeders in their backyards, for example, they can still feed those birds, but I would say that they shouldn’t approach them, especially if they see an animal that is sick or seems to be injured at any point,” she said.