ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

April Publication Updates

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 1 day ago

The following Tips were updated with current information on how to submit comments and questions regarding projects:

  • Director’s Rule 7-90, Central Waterfront Piers – Restoration and Maintenance Repairs, was rescinded.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Updated: County chooses April for spring cleanup

The calendar says its coming up on spring, which means it’s time to gather debris and spiffy up the place. This year, your time to bring the fruits of your labor to be disposed of depends on what district you live in. In a change from the past, where everyone came to one particular place, this year each district will have its own day to drop off refuse from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays in April.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Watertown Public Opinion

Public Opinion will cease Monday home delivery in April

Due to growth in our digital subscriber base and with much of our audience being online and on mobile, the Public Opinion is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning April 25. The Public Opinion will cease home delivery on Mondays, but will continue to produce and provide a full digital replica of the newspaper that day. It will be filled with local news and sports, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. This means subscribers will continue to have full...
WATERTOWN, SD
Daily Camera

Louisville sets public hearing on Marshall Fire-rebuild regs for April

Louisville residents will have a chance to chime in on whether to allow Marshall Fire victims who are rebuilding their homes to opt out of certain building code requirements. A public hearing is set for April 5. City officials approved on first reading a measure that would provide the option...
LOUISVILLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy