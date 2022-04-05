ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Open House: Building Performance Standards Policy Development

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 1 day ago
The Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) is conducting stakeholder and community engagement on creating draft legislation for new City of Seattle regulations for commercial and multifamily buildings. The draft legislation would apply to commercial and multifamily buildings 20,000 square feet and larger and would reduce climate-polluting emissions and transition towards cleaner, healthier places to live and work. Called ‘Building Performance Standards,’ these carbon emissions targets would become gradually stronger over time towards a goal of cleaner, healthier, ‘net-zero’ carbon emissions buildings by 2050. As a result, improving the quality of life for residents and creating local, well-paying jobs. OSE will present about the potential regulations and the links between buildings, climate pollution, equity, and health. The meeting will include listening sessions to hear participant’s ideas and concerns. OSE is planning another online open house for late spring in the evening (date TBD). Presentations and meeting summaries will be posted online after the events.

Meeting details:

