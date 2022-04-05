ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Grooming for good: local business owners paying it forward

fox26houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Cuts in Katy-Cypress is offering a fresh take on barbershops...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Pandemic has taught local business owners valuable lessons

Corey Seymour, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, used to walk door to door, handing out balloons to introduce himself in hopes of gaining clients. Now, he’s having virtual meetings with out-of-town customers he’s never met. That shift in how business is conducted might have taken longer to...
WINCHESTER, VA
WJBF

Local, small business owner talks dodging inflation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The recent inflation impacting grocery and gas bills may have some customers digging deeper to pay for basic needs. During the past few weeks drivers paid more money at the gas pump. And while all eyes are on whether inflation will touch other entities, Jennifer Tinsley told NewsChannel 6 it’s not […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
Katy, TX
Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Cypress, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Business
KXRM

Local good Samaritans find phone, leave surprise for owner

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman is sharing the story of two good Samaritans who found her lost cellphone and made sure it was returned, with a surprise. Over the weekend, Skylar Johnson was bowling at Summit Bowling Alley when she realized her phone had disappeared. Despite her and her friend’s search efforts, no […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Eagle 102.3

Coffee is a necessity; pay it forward often

Sometimes you wake up in the morning and things are just not going your way. Maybe the dog has peed on the floor, so, now you have wet socks, the cat trips you as your heading upstairs for your first cup of coffee, the coffee maker never ran because the power went out (or you forgot to set it), and one of your kids has managed to plug the toilet. There just isn’t enough time to get everything fixed and everyone ready to head to school.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy