Spring is officially here, and as the weather warms up it will be time to get outside, wear different clothes, and of course shop. Stores are beginning to transition from their winter stock to their spring stock, and there are new seasonal things to buy. While many of us will go to the mall, the big stores, or even potentially out of town to Salt Lake City or Boise, there are sometimes better options right in our backyard. Our neighbors are creators of some amazing merchandise and they will be selling it at an event this weekend.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO