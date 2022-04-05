Hoenicke, 93, given 'Spirit of Bowling' award

Midland's Mel Hoenicke, 93, poses with his wife Carol after receiving the Tim "Timmy" Lamparski Spirit of Bowling award at Northern Lanes on Monday, April 4, 2022. (photo courtesy of Andrew Hollibaugh)

Midland’s Mel Hoenicke received the annual Tim “Timmy” Lamparski Spirit of Bowling Award on Monday evening at Northern Lanes. The award was created by a coalition of bowlers who compete in men’s leagues at Northern and is meant to honor an individual who embodies the camaraderie and joy of the sport.

Hoenicke, 93, has bowled at Northern for about 40 years and still competes in league play every Monday and Thursday night.

John Inman, who has bowled alongside Hoenicke for several years, said that watching Hoenicke continue to get out each week and enjoy some friendly competition “really gives you some light as an older guy.”

“It’s encouraging,” Inman noted. “It’s amazing to see a guy his age still (bowling) after so many years.”

The award is named in memoriam of former Northern Lanes men’s league bowler Tim Lamparski, who passed away on Nov. 8., 2020 and who was widely known as an avid fan of the Great Lakes Loons and for his enthusiastic rendition of the “Funky Feather” celebration at Loons’ games.