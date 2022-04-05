ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer loses bid to revamp empty riverside block in Ross on Wye

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA developer's bid to refurbish and extent a vacant block of flats has been thrown out by a government inspector. Developer DP Rollings planned to refurbish the Riverview Flats, which is at a prominent position on Ross on Wye's river frontage. It appealed after Herefordshire Council rejected its plan...

