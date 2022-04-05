ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baby Rhino Found Lying by Dead Mom's Body After Being Attacked by Hyenas

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

A baby rhino in South Africa was attacked by hyenas after it laid down next to its dead mom's body.

The mom had been killed by poachers, the Care for Wild sanctuary—which rehabilitates rhino orphans—said in a statement. The hyenas had then attacked and bit off the calf's tail.

A South Africa National Parks (SANParks) helicopter spotted the calf just in time, before he starved to death or was attacked again. Veterinarians found he was only two months old.

The calf, was "terrified, alone and defenseless," the Care for Wild sanctuary said. SANParks Ranger Rob Thompson, veterinarian Lufunu Netshithavadulu and helicopter pilot Brad Grafton rescued the calf and brought him to the sanctuary.

Rachael Pfeiffer, from the Care for Wild told Newsweek that the calf remains in the Intensive Care Unit for his injuries, however, he is "progressing steadily."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33prUU_0ezxNHS900

"He is drinking milk regularly, every two hours through the day and night. Veterinarian Chris Smith attended yesterday to examine the tail injury," she said. "Fortunately, no further amputation was not required for this little calf ... the injury has been thoroughly cleaned, dressed and bandaged. He is on medication to manage pain and infection."

Care for Wild is home to many orphaned rhinos who were found in similar circumstances. The sanctuary is rapidly becoming the center of the rhino poaching crisis, it said on its website.

"Sadly we have seen a large number of orphans with similar injuries in the past," Pfeiffer told Newsweek . "A lot of our rhinos are missing pieces of their tails or their ears from hyena attacks after their moms are killed."

African rhinos are poached for the illegal trade of their horns. The trade has surged following an increased demand for the product in Vietnam. The horn is widely believed to hold healing properties, and is used in traditional Chinese medicine. However there is no scientific evidence to back this up. Horns are also bought purely as a symbol of wealth.

"Our new calf has yet to be named. When the orphans arrive they are normally extremely traumatized and afraid. They do not show their true personalities for a while. Only once they have settled are they given a name that reflects their true self," Pfeiffer said.

Since 2011, Kruger National Park has seen a 75 percent decline in southern white rhino populations. The population increased after conservation efforts however the species is still classed as near threatened.

In a Facebook post, the Care for Wild Sanctuary asked readers to keep the calf in their thoughts. "He has been through so much," the post said.

The sanctuary is also home to a well known rhino calf called Daisy , who was found with her umbilical cord still attached and without a mother. Daisy is currently being rehabilitated at the sanctuary. She has made friends with a zebra calf Modjadji, who also lives at the sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dNfp_0ezxNHS900

Comments / 6

Olivia Bouvier
1d ago

WHY do they have to show these articles? It's bad enough seeing deceased humans... Now we have to hear about animals and how they're suffering on this Earth. Why don't they show some happy articles with kind things that people do to animals, and not these daily deadly stories.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho8.com

Montana hiker found dead after suspected grizzly bear attack

A hiker who had been reported missing in Montana earlier this week was found dead Friday after a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear. Sheriff Brad Bichler of the Park County Sheriff’s Office told CNN Craig Clouatre, 40, was hiking with a friend Wednesday in the Six Mile Creek area, which is about 20-25 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, when they split up.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Rhino#Rhinos#Amputation#The Intensive Care Unit
Daily Mail

'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me': Heartbreaking words of Ukrainian girl, nine, after losing an ARM when she was shot by Russians who machine-gunned her family, killing her father

Surgeons in Kyiv had to amputate a nine-year-old girl's arm to save her life after she was shot while fleeing her home. The girl, known only Sasha, is recovering in hospital. She was fleeing from fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel with her father, mother and sister last week when the family car was hit by bullets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
WIS-TV

Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is fighting for her life after a vicious dog attack on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
863K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy