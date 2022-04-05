ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala is a sellout

By Doug Fernandes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRftv_0ezxNGZQ00

With one month remaining until the 17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, the ESPN college basketball analyst and Lakewood Ranch resident said the event has sold out.

More than 850 attendees are expected to gather on May 6 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for Vitale’s signature event which raises money to fight pediatric cancer through the V Foundation for Cancer Research. This year’s Gala will honor Baylor University men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, Hall of Fame tennis player Chris Evert, and former NFL star and ESPN TV and radio host Keyshawn Johnson. ESPN college football analyst Rod Gilmore will receive the V Foundation John Saunders Courage Award.

Vitale has set a goal of $7 million, which would bring the total amount raised over 17 years to $50 million. A waiting list for this year’s Gala is available. For more information, call the Mary Kenealy Events Gala office at (941) 350-0580, or visit DickVitaleGala.com. To donate, visit v.org/Vitale.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy