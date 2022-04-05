17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala is a sellout

With one month remaining until the 17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, the ESPN college basketball analyst and Lakewood Ranch resident said the event has sold out.

More than 850 attendees are expected to gather on May 6 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for Vitale’s signature event which raises money to fight pediatric cancer through the V Foundation for Cancer Research. This year’s Gala will honor Baylor University men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, Hall of Fame tennis player Chris Evert, and former NFL star and ESPN TV and radio host Keyshawn Johnson. ESPN college football analyst Rod Gilmore will receive the V Foundation John Saunders Courage Award.

Vitale has set a goal of $7 million, which would bring the total amount raised over 17 years to $50 million. A waiting list for this year’s Gala is available. For more information, call the Mary Kenealy Events Gala office at (941) 350-0580, or visit DickVitaleGala.com. To donate, visit v.org/Vitale.