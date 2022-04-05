ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Housing Inventory Is Extremely Low. Will More Homes Hit in 2022?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Home prices have been sky-high for more than a year now, and the reason behind that boils down to the basics of supply and demand. Any time you have a shortage of a given commodity, its price tends to rise. This applies to everyday purchases like food items and apparel, and it also applies to real estate.

The housing market has been starved for inventory since 2020, when sellers stopped listing their homes as the pandemic raged. But despite a much-improved economy, housing inventory has yet to pick back up.

As of the end of February, the inventory of unsold homes was just 870,000 units on a national level, reports the National Association of Realtors. That's the equivalent of a 1.7-month supply of available homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJDEw_0ezxN9Ta00

Image source: Getty Images.

Now for context, it takes a four- to six-month supply of homes to create a more equal housing market -- one where buyers and sellers get to enjoy a level playing field. Right now, sellers have the clear upper hand. But will that change in the course of 2022?

Why more inventory could hit the market

There are two interrelated reasons why housing inventory has been sluggish for quite some time. The first, as mentioned earlier, is the pandemic.

Think back to 2020 or early 2021, before the age of COVID-19 vaccines. At that point, the idea of hosting open houses and even individual tours may have sent some sellers running. And so it's easy to see why listings didn't pick up at all during the earlier stages of the health crisis.

Furthermore, the pandemic fueled a widespread economic meltdown that led to millions of lost jobs and countless business closures. Given all of that uncertainly, it's easy to see why sellers weren't exactly rushing to list their homes and make any drastic changes to their financial situations.

But things are looking very different this year in both regards. While the pandemic certainly isn't over, at this point, the U.S. has found ways to cope with the presence of COVID-19. These include vaccines, booster shots, tests, and antiviral treatments.

Additionally, while inflation may be soaring, the economy itself is in good shape. Job growth is strong, and unemployment is low. Therefore, sellers may have fewer qualms about putting their homes up for sale and making major changes to their finances.

It's also worth noting that right now, U.S. property owners are sitting on record levels of home equity. But mortgage rates are also on the rise, which could lead to a strong degree of buyer pullback. Savvy sellers may want to capitalize on the chance to command higher home prices -- before buyer demand wanes and home prices start to come down.

A reason to be hopeful

For all of these reasons, there's a good chance housing inventory will pick up in 2022. Whether that happens at a rapid enough pace to even out the housing market is another story. But it's fair for everyday buyers and real estate investors alike to assume that housing inventory will increase at least modestly in the course of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Getty Images
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Zillow Says Housing Inventory Won't Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2024

Housing inventory has plunged since 2020, driving home prices upward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy