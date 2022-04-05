ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tues. night live on 92.9 FM ESPN: GAME NOTES

92.9 FM Sports Radio
 1 day ago

Bear Necessities

·        The Memphis Grizzlies embark on their final road trip of the regular season, starting with their third and final matchup with the Utah Jazz tonight live on 92.9 FM ESPN…

The Grizzlies will play their final road game of the regular season Thursday at Denver.

·         With its next win, Memphis will tie the franchise record for wins in a single season (56-26 in 2012-13).

·         Memphis is 26-13 on the road this season, the NBA’s second-best road record… The Grizzlies already have set a franchise record for road wins (previous: 25).

·         Memphis, the second-youngest team in the NBA this season, has clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and has captured the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.

·         The Grizzlies are seeking their third season series sweep of the Jazz (2004-05, 2013-14)… Memphis defeated Utah on Nov. 22 on the road and Jan. 28 at home.

·         Memphis is coming off a 122-114 home win over Phoenix on April 1… The Grizzlies are the only team to defeat the Suns twice this season.

·         With his next block, Jaren Jackson Jr. will pass Pau Gasol (169 blocks in 2001-02) to become the new single-season recordholder for blocks… Jackson Jr. leads the NBA in total blocks and blocks per game (2.25).

· Desmond Bane has made multiple 3-pointers in 14 consecutive games, a new franchise record… The previous record was 13, held by Mike Miller and Jaren Jackson Jr.

· Tyus Jones has a 7.12 assist-to-turnover ratio this season and is on pace to break his own NBA single-season record of 6.96, which he posted in the 2018-19 season.. Jones, who will lead the NBA in the category for the fourth consecutive season, has 54 assists and just three turnovers in his last six games (all starts).

Individual Milestones

Jaren Jackson Jr. needs one block to pass Pau Gasol (169 in 2001-02) for the single-season franchise record. Desmond Bane is on pace to set a new single-season franchise record for free throw percentage (.898)… The current mark is held by O.J. Mayo (.879 in 2008-09).

Series Records and Current Streaks vs. Opponent (Regular Season)

Overall: 35-62 (Won 2) Road: 15-34 (Won 1) Last Win: 1/28/22 Last Road Win: 11/22/21

Connections

Jazz guard Mike Conley was selected by Memphis with the fourth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, three-pointers made, assists, steals and games played… Conley appeared in 788 games (758 starts) with the Grizzlies and averaged 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.6 minutes… Conley guided Memphis to the playoffs seven consecutive seasons (2010-17), leading the Grizzlies to the franchise’s first-ever playoff series victory in 2011 and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013… Conley and Grizzlies assistant coach Scoonie Penn both played at The Ohio State University. Jazz forward Rudy Gay appeared in 479 games (443 starts) over seven seasons with the Grizzlies (2006-13) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.2 minutes. The Grizzlies selected Santi Aldama with the Jazz’s 30 th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and acquired the pick by sending Utah the draft rights to Jared Butler (40 th ) and two future second round draft picks. Jazz center Hassan Whiteside was briefly a member of the Grizzlies’ 2014-15 roster but did not appear in a game. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder once served on the coaching staff for the NBA G League’s Austin Toros – Jenkins served as an assistant coach under then-Toros head coach Snyder for two seasons (2008-10)… Grizzlies assistant coach Brad Jones succeeded Snyder as head coach of the Toros in 2010… Jenkins and Snyder also worked as assistant coaches under Mike Budenholzer for the 2013-14 Atlanta Hawks. Grizzlies assistant coach Blake Ahearn appeared in four games for the Jazz during the 2011-12 season. Jazz assistant coach/player development Keyon Dooling played the final seven games of his NBA career with the Grizzlies during the 2012-13 season and was a member of the Grizzlies roster that advanced to the 2013 Western Conference Finals. Grizzlies forward/center Killian Tillie , wing Yves Pons and Jazz center Rudy Gobert are from France. Grizzlies TV analyst Brevin Knight spent his final NBA season with the Jazz, appearing in 74 games and averaging 2.5 points and 2.6 assists in 2008-09.

Comments / 0

92.9 FM Sports Radio

