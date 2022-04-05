ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is What Happens If You Drink Cherry Juice Every Day

By Vincent Madrone
Those who say an apple a day keeps the doctor away haven't looked far enough into the power of cherries . Tart cherries, in particular, are linked to a surprising number of incredible health benefits, from better sleep to reducing pain associated with cancer. Including them in your daily diet may be one of the smartest moves you can make. While sweet cherries are also good for you, the tart variety known as Prunus cerasus often used in pies and juices — carries the real nutritional punch.

Sweet cherries contain around 88 IU of vitamin A and 9.7mg of vitamin C per cup (via Nutrition Data ), while tart cherries contain a whopping 1,988 UI of vitamin A and 15.5mg of vitamin C per cup (via Nutrition Data ). Tart cherries also have high levels of antioxidants, even higher than famous antioxidant-rich foods like red wine, chocolate, and orange juice, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Nutrition. The antioxidants are linked to several positive health effects including anti-inflammation and heart-protective powers (via Nutrition).

The Health Benefits Of Tart Cherries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDIKz_0ezxMzk800

Tart cherries are linked to specific health benefits that make them stand out as a functional food that you might want to consider adding to your daily diet. According to the Cleveland Clinic , tart cherries help your body produce more melatonin, which has many positive health benefits but is commonly associated with helping you get a better night's sleep. In a 2011 controlled clinical study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, the consumption of tart cherries was associated with both a longer period of rest at night and better quality of sleep overall compared to the control group.

Tart cherries have also been known to help muscles recover faster and help with pain, particularly the type associated with the treatments for certain forms of cancer . A 2019 study conducted by researchers from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that tart cherry concentrate was able to alleviate much of the muscle pain and soreness caused by aromatase inhibitors, which are standard treatments for women's breast cancer (via ScienceDaily ). Since the pain and complications caused by aromatase inhibitors are a frequent reason for women discontinuing their use and not completing therapy, tart cherries may indeed be lifesaver.

