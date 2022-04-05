ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Why to Attend the Touch a Truck Safety Fair this Month in Jerome

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Keeping our children safe is a top priority and teaching them safety isn't always the easiest to do. We can tell them to not do things, panic, and yell at them when they are in danger, or we can find an alternative route. There is an event coming to the Twin...

Awesome 98

A Free Touch-a-Truck Event Is Coming to Lubbock

As children, we all loved (and probably still love) big trucks -- fire trucks, big green tractors and so much more. A free event coming to Lubbock will let us all get back in touch with our inner child. Touch-a-Truck is put on by the Lubbock Junior League and brings...
LUBBOCK, TX
WAPT

Touch-A-Truck Jackson returns to Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. — The Junior League of Jackson kicked off their ninth annual Touch A Truck event at Trustmark Park Friday. The event offers hands-on opportunities for children to explore, climb and touch over 30 trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment. All proceeds raised goes towards the mission of the Junior League of Jackson, including 30 community projects in the metro area.
JACKSON, MS
Shelby Reporter

Touch a Truck to return after two year hiatus

COLUMBIANA – Touch a Truck, a free event in Columbiana where kids and families are invited to interact with various vehicles, will return after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, April 23 from 2-3 p.m. at Old Mill Square. The event, which began in 2017, was created by Edward Jones’s...
COLUMBIANA, AL
KOOL 96.5

There’s A Pretty Good Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight in Idaho

The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution. That sounds like the setting for a horror movie but it will offer you the best chance at seeing the Northern Lights in Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Get Away

Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Woman Flown From Twin Falls after Being Hit by Minivan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old woman had to be flown to an eastern Idaho hospital after she was hit by a minivan as she started to get into her pickup Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls Police, the woman was hit at around 3:17 p.m. on Maurice Street as she was getting into her Ford F-150 pickup. Police said a minivan driven by a 48-year-old woman sideswiped the pickup. Air St. Luke's was called in and landed at Haromon Park to transport the woman to the hospital. A juvenile passenger in the pickup was treated and released. Twin Falls Police said the woman driving the minivan was cited for distracted driving and careless driving.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIII 3News

'Touch-A-Truck' gets kids in contact with how our community moves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, the Junior League of Corpus Christi held their yearly 'Touch-A-Truck' event at Whataburger Field!. The free event gave families across the Coastal Bend a chance to engage with working trucks of all types. Not only that, but they got to meet the people who drive those vehicles to build, protect, and serve the community.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WJTV 12

Metro students attend Touch A Truck event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the Touch a Truck event is scheduled on Saturday, March 26, the event had a preview kick-off on Friday, March 25. Many second-grade students from local school districts were able to experience Touch a Truck. Those students were able to touch and experience the wide range of trucks and […]
PEARL, MS
KOOL 96.5

Why to Attend the 2022 Jerome Gun Show Happening this Spring

Owning a gun in Idaho is almost a state law. It isn't one and won't be, but it is an untold rule that to live in the state, it is recommended you have one, or you will be scrutinized. It is a reason why an Idahoan may slap you in the face. For many in the area, they have a certain store they prefer to go to to get their ammo, their guns, and anything they might need. If you are looking for a new gun or even looking for your first, then you are in luck, as this weekend is perfect for you.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Support Your Local Neighbors at the Twin Falls Spring Vendor Event

Spring is officially here, and as the weather warms up it will be time to get outside, wear different clothes, and of course shop. Stores are beginning to transition from their winter stock to their spring stock, and there are new seasonal things to buy. While many of us will go to the mall, the big stores, or even potentially out of town to Salt Lake City or Boise, there are sometimes better options right in our backyard. Our neighbors are creators of some amazing merchandise and they will be selling it at an event this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Places Around Twin Falls You May Find a Car Actively Rocking

Last week a video made its way around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley of a Range Rover rocking in the park in broad daylight. The woman that recorded it was criticized for filming it, while others were disgusted that someone would rock the car in a park and across from a church in the middle of the afternoon. Many puns and jokes followed, but as the discussion progressed it became clear that there are many better spots to rock your car. While it is no way encouraged to go out and do so, there are plenty of places around town where you may find a car rocking, and here are some of the places you may have a chance to record a video of your own.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

2022 Twin Falls Area Easter Services

Whether you are new to the Twin Falls area or just exploring some options for Easter Sunday services around Twin Falls, we hope you find this list of Twin Falls Easter services helpful. We compiled a list of several churches hosting worship services and events on and around Easter in...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Counting Down the 10 Worst Movies Filmed in Idaho

Movies are an escape from reality. Most people spend their hard-earned money to go to the movies or they pop in a DVD to be entertained or distracted for a few hours. They are meant to take us away from our problems and to another world while we shut off our brains and enjoy what's on the screen. While most times it is successful, there are those occurrences when a movie is so bad that it fails to do so. Last week I rated the top 10 movies filmed in Idaho, but this time around we are going to look at the ones that failed to entertain us. Here are the worst movies ever filmed in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Texting Truck Drivers Cause Backlash on Rants and Raves Page in Idaho

Driving in Idaho can be frustrating at times. It is nowhere near as crowded as other states, but often people will go too slow, too fast, or drive recklessly. During the winter, it wasn't uncommon to see some bizarre driving habits on the ice, and even with good roads, people often aren't paying attention or are driving recklessly. This week a woman took to the rants and raves page to complain about it, and many of you have felt the need to weigh in.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Million Dollar Raffle Ticket Still Unclaimed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A lottery prize worth $1 million sold in Blaine County has yet to be claimed by the winner. According to Idaho Lottery officials, it is about the halfway point before the winning Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket can be claimed before it expires and goes back towards the Lottery's beneficiaries like Idaho public schools. “Players who win a large lottery prize sometimes delay coming forward to claim it, but we’ve reached the half-way point in the claiming period for this $1,000,000 winning ticket and the player needs to start thinking about coming forward,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. “Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing and this one will be invalid after June 27, 2022. After that date, we will be unable to pay the claim.” The winning ticket number is 0270407. The Idaho Lottery said if this ticket is unclaimed it'll be the third time in the Raffle's history that a $1 million ticket didn't get turned in; in 2010 a ticket sold in Irwin, near the Idaho/Wyoming border didn't get claimed and in 2012 a ticket sold in Meridian didn't get turned in either. The winner of the prize will need to sign the back of the ticket and call the Idaho Lottery office in Boise as soon as possible. The $1 million prize isn't the only one that hasn't been claimed yet, a winning $10,000 Raffle prize sold in Nez Perce County hasn't been claimed yet either. Again, the deadline to claim the winnings is June 27, 2022. The Idaho Lottery noted that the Raffle brought in $900,000 in revenue to Idaho schools and buildings.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
