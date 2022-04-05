ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, PA

Two Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Jamestown Bar

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – Two people were arrested after allegedly vandalizing a Jamestown bar on Monday; causing over $15,000 dollars in damages. Jamestown Police responded to Dugan’s Tavern at 114...

