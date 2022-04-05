Baltimore Symphony hires SanFran’s ex

From the death notice of Franz Mohr, who died on Monday:. Franz Mohr was born in Nörvenich in 1927 as the son of a postman Jakob Mohr and his wife Christina Stork. Since his father got a job at the post office in Düren, the family moved to Düren very early and lived there in the house at Eintrachtstraße 47, today Sachsenstraße. There Mohr experienced the heavy air raid of November 16, 1944. This was a tremendous shock for the young man and the reason for his rejection of God. After the war, however, he met the Scottish pastor Dr. James McFarlane, who was holding a Bible study group in Germany. Franz attended this group, but left unconvinced that there could be any truth in the Bible. McFarlane gave him a Bible and promised to pray for him. After a few months, Franz began reading the Scriptures and became a Christian. There a journey started that would shape his entire life….

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO