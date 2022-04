LOS ANGELES -- His big league career has yet to begin, but Bobby Miller already has an unforgettable moment under his belt. Celebrating his 23rd birthday on Tuesday night, Miller wasted no time making an impression in his start against the Angels, a 5-0 victory in the preseason finale at Dodger Stadium. He did so by striking out the very first batter he faced: none other than the reigning American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO