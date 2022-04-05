ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and faced a primary after redistricting, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress. Upton, 68, is the fourth of 10...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson headed for Supreme Court as Romney, Murkowski and Collins join Democrats

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely head to the Supreme Court as three Republicans joined Democrats to vote for her confirmation.The Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Jackson in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh. All 11 Democrats voted in favour of President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer while every Republican voted against her confirmation.But Ms Jackson received a boon after Republicans Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney announced their support for her confirmation. Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced her support...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Bill Huizenga
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Donald Trump
International Business Times

In Setback For Democrats, New York Judge Throws Out New Congressional Map

A New York state judge on Thursday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to redraw the lines, a decision that could significantly hurt the party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

The GOP's "shadow primary": Anti-Trump Republicans secretly compete to replace him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) While high-profile Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are ostensibly sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if Donald Trump announces his third bid to run for president again, some of the former president's Republican critics are making moves to line up support for a bid themselves if he decides to sit 2024 out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Gop#Ap#Republicans#House#Rino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
News 12

Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19, the top Democratic and Republican negotiators said Monday, but the measure dropped all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal would give...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy