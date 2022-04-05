ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire’s bid to draw line under racism claims continues with aptly-named deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ckdnx_0ezxLHNj00

Yorkshire’s bid to draw a line under their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims has led to a partnership with the aptly-named Clean Slate.

Several sponsors, including Nike, Yorkshire Tea and Emerald Publishing, severed ties with the club late last year, with the White Rose plunged into one of the biggest crisis points in their 159-year history.

But as they look towards the future, Yorkshire have announced a two-year deal with Clean Slate Studioz, an India-based global streaming platform, to serve as the title sponsor of their Headingley ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVnCB_0ezxLHNj00
Yorkshire chair Lord Patel has welcomed the link-up with Clean Slate (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

While this marks the first time an Indian business has gained significant naming rights at a UK sporting venue, the deal does not include the renaming of the entire stadium.

But the company’s name will appear on the main pavilion as well as on the playing shirt and training kit of the women’s Northern Diamonds.

“This new partnership – with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities – is an exciting step for Yorkshire,” said Yorkshire chair Lord Patel.

“Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity.

“We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yPVp_0ezxLHNj00
Yorkshire last year accepted Azeem Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time at the club (House of Commons/PA) (PA Media)

Yorkshire last year accepted former player Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying but initially elected against taking any action against their employees, leading to widespread criticism.

Only after approving structural reforms at last week’s extraordinary general meeting, including the ratification of Patel as chair, was the ban lifted on Headingley staging international fixtures again.

However, they could still be sanctioned – with punishments including points penalties – as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s regulatory investigation into Rafiq’s allegations remains ongoing.

Yorkshire have described their new principal partners as “the world’s only female-forward, female-first original-content streaming platform” which “has a stated mission for equality”.

Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity, and equity

Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket and a former White Rose and England fast bowler, welcomed the link-up starting this season.

He said: “Headingley has always been a ground like no other and we welcome Clean Slate into our home.

“As a proud Yorkshire captain and an England international, I’ve seen and felt first-hand the incredible atmosphere in our ground.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing how the creativity, experience and values that Clean Slate bring can to take us forward, on and off the pitch, from the first day of this season.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson says transgender women should not compete in female sport

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it seems “sensible” that transgender women should not be able to compete in female sporting categories. Johnson made the comments during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the wake of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges being prevented from riding at the National Omnium Championships in Derby last weekend.
SOCIETY
newschain

Tom Smith: The shy Scotland captain who did his talking on the pitch

Tom Smith was never one to run his mouth. Deeds rather than words were this hardy prop’s preferred method for inspiring others to follow where he furrowed. But when he did speak, the respect was instantaneous. Former team-mates later recalled that when the famously-shy Scotland captain – who died on April 6, aged 50 – rose to his feet, a hush descended and everybody listened.
RUGBY
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Azeem Rafiq
buckinghamshirelive.com

What is the law on smacking a child in England as Wales follows Scotland in ban

Wales has today followed Scotland in introducing a ban on hitting a child as a form of punishment. On Monday, Wales abolished “reasonable chastisement” as a defence for smacking. It comes after University College London analysed 20 years of research on the topic alongside a team of international...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Two more former coaches join legal fight with Yorkshire following the mass cull of staff in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Yorkshire have been served with two more employment tribunal claims as they prepare for legal cases that could cost the crisis club millions. Former bowling coach Richard Pyrah and strength and conditioning coach Ian Fisher have been added to a preliminary hearing in Leeds on May 6 already incorporating four of their ex-colleagues.
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yorkshire Tea#Wales#Diamonds#Racial Injustice#Racism#Nike#Emerald Publishing#The White Rose#Indian
LiveScience

Yorkshire's 'Atlantis' may finally be revealed

Archaeologists are closer than ever to locating a lost medieval town sometimes referred to as Yorkshire's "Atlantis," beneath the waves. Also called Ravenser Odd, the town flourished in what is now east Yorkshire along the east coast of England during the Middle Ages before it was lost to the sea.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Ravenser Odd: Yorkshire’s ‘lost Atlantis nearly found’ after 650 years under water

A sunken medieval town dubbed “Yorkshire’s Atlantis” is on the brink of being discovered after existing for more than 650 years underwater.Ravenser Odd was a busy port town built on the sandbanks at the mouth of the Humber estuary and was thought to have a more prosperous harbour than upriver Hull, before it was abandoned and later flooded after ferocious storms in the mid-1300s.But the submerged market town, which has lain dormant on the bed of the Humber ever since, could finally be located. Daniel Parsons, a professor in sedimentology at the University of Hull, came up with the idea...
SCIENCE
BBC

Devastation as bid for £98m Shropshire bus fund fails

A bid for £98m to transform bus services has been unsuccessful. It had been hoped the money would fund more affordable fares, green buses, real-time passenger information and Sunday services in Shropshire. "We are at a complete loss as to why we have been completely overlooked," Shropshire Council said.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Tour of Britain: North Yorkshire stage route revealed

North Yorkshire will be the setting for a stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race for the first time in 13 years. Stage four, on 7 September, is due to start in Redcar and finish at Duncombe Park in Helmsley. The 93-mile (150km) stage will also take in Whitby...
SPORTS
BBC

Cheshire council criticises £37m bus funding rejection

The government has been criticised by a council for making authorities "compete against each other" in order to win funding to improve bus services. Cheshire West and Chester Council missed out on its £37m bid to make services more reliable and greener, while 31 areas in England were picked.
TRAFFIC
BBC

County lines: Police arrest 49 in East Yorkshire operation

Police arrested 49 people as part of a week-long operation to tackle county lines drug dealing in East Yorkshire. Humberside Police worked with West Yorkshire Police and Merseyside Police to target those bringing drugs into the county. Officers charged 17 people from Hull, Bradford, Grimsby, Liverpool, Manchester and Bridlington with...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard wants promotion fight

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Durham. Date: Thurs 7 - Sun 11 April Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Coverage: Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & Radio Newcastle. Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his team should be "fighting...
SPORTS
newschain

Louis Lynagh would love England call as he targets strong finish with Harlequins

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh has admitted he would love to play for England but knows the best way to achieve his international goal is to remain focused on his club form. The race to secure the nationality of the Treviso-born back was thrown into sharp focus last season when his tries against Bristol and Exeter helped Quins secure a remarkable Gallagher Premiership title in June.
RUGBY
BBC

Finn Allen: Yorkshire sign New Zealand international for 2022 T20 Blast

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand international Finn Allen for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign. The 22-year-old batter is currently playing alongside Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He will join the Vikings from the sixth match in this season's T20 Blast until the...
WORLD
newschain

Essex focused on further trophies amid fallout from racism scandal

Essex will turn their focus back to on-field matters on Thursday for the start of the LV= Insurance County Championship season following a winter of racism allegations. The Chelmsford-based county became engulfed in scandal last November when John Faragher resigned from his position as chairman over alleged racist remarks he made at a board meeting in 2017.
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy