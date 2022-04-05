ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio lawmakers propose bill similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

A pair of Ohio Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The legislation also requires that teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity must be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for children in fourth through twelfth grade.

The proposal would also prohibit the teaching of “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including the academic theory known as critical race theory.

The measure introduced Monday by GOP Reps. Jean Schmidt and Mike Loychik mirrors a recently passed Florida law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

