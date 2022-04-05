Thomas “Pete” Pratt – Service 3pm 4/8/22

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO