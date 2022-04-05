ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

Thomas “Pete” Pratt – Service 3pm 4/8/22

mymoinfo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas “Pete” Pratt of Ste. Genevieve died Monday at the...

www.mymoinfo.com

explore venango

Services Planned for Robert Thomas Jacoby

A virtual Memorial Service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 via a Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814)-891-7164. The Jacoby and Edwards family would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Laclede Record

Longtime local businessman dies at 81

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

